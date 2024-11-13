Police seeking good samaritan from hit-and-run in southeast Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Police are looking for someone who witnessed a hit-and-run in southeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.

    According to police, a 34-year-old woman was walking in a marked crosswalk on 58 Street and 34 Avenue when she was hit by a car heading west through the intersection.

    The car, described as a dark grey four-door sedan, did not stop after hitting her.

    The woman, who was not seriously injured, was helped by a good samaritan before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Police said they would like to speak with that good samaritan.

    "We are hopeful that we will get to speak to the individual who selflessly helped this woman as well as any other witnesses who can help us identify the suspect responsible," said EPS Const. Janelle Brown.

    Anyone else who saw the crash, or has dash cam footage, is asked to call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. 

