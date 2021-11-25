2 killed in crash on Highway 28 north of Edmonton

RCMP expected Highway 28, between Township Roads 564 and 570, to be closed for six to seven hours after a serious crash the morning of Nov. 25, 2021. RCMP expected Highway 28, between Township Roads 564 and 570, to be closed for six to seven hours after a serious crash the morning of Nov. 25, 2021.

