Freezing rain, black ice create dangerous conditions throughout Edmonton region

Edmonton Transit Service parked buses from about 7:30 a.m. to nearly 9 a.m. on Thursday due to icy roads throughout the city.

Freezing rain alerts were issued for the Edmonton region and areas near Drayton Valley, Vegreville, Smoky Lake, and Wetaskiwin.

Between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., there were 59 collisions reported to police, the large majority of which resulted in property damage only. In four crashes, people were hurt.

And outside the city, Mounties said poor road conditions and black ice were factors in nearly 20 crashes on highways around Edmonton. By 6 a.m., RCMP had received 17 reports of ditched vehicles or multi-vehicle collisions on Highways 16, 43, 770, 2, 779 and 22.

RCMP said there had been no serious injuries, and all crashes were related to black ice and poor driving conditions.

At one point, traffic through Spruce Grove wasn't moving faster than 30 km/h.

The Greater St. Albert Catholic and Parkland school divisions both cancelled morning bus service because of the freezing rain.

Edmonton's LRT service was unaffected. Edmonton city crews were out sanding sidewalks and roads, and salting bridges, hills, river valley stairs and bike lanes while working through arterial and collector roads.

More information about road closures caused by collisions can be found online at Alberta 511.