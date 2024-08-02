2 red pandas born at Edmonton Valley Zoo

Two red pandas were born at the Edmonton Valley Zoo in July.

Kiki and Tango welcome the little ones on July 7, the zoo announced on Friday.

"The three-week-old cubs are nursing well, steadily growing, and hitting all the expected developmental milestones for this stage," the zoo said on Facebook.

"Kiki is an incredibly devoted and attentive first-time mom."

The red pandas are not visible to the public yet because the developmental stage is a critical time for mothers and their cubs.

The zoo now has three generations of red pandas.