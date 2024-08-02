EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 red pandas born at Edmonton Valley Zoo

    The Edmonton Valley Zoo welcomed two red pandas on July 7, 2024. (Facebook/edmontonvalleyzoo) The Edmonton Valley Zoo welcomed two red pandas on July 7, 2024. (Facebook/edmontonvalleyzoo)
    Two red pandas were born at the Edmonton Valley Zoo in July.

    Kiki and Tango welcome the little ones on July 7, the zoo announced on Friday.

    "The three-week-old cubs are nursing well, steadily growing, and hitting all the expected developmental milestones for this stage," the zoo said on Facebook.

    "Kiki is an incredibly devoted and attentive first-time mom."

    The red pandas are not visible to the public yet because the developmental stage is a critical time for mothers and their cubs.

    The zoo now has three generations of red pandas.

