2 taken to hospital after semi-truck crash near Tofield, Alta.
A crash involving two semi-trucks east of Edmonton on Friday evening injured two people.
According to RCMP, two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 14 near Range Road 204, about 18 kilometres west of Tofield, Alta.
Traffic was rerouted away from the scene onto Range Road 205 south from around 8 p.m. as crews investigated. Officers expected to reopen the highway after 10:30 p.m.
No goods being hauled by the semi-trailers was spilled, Mounties said.
