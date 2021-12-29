2022 Grand Slam of Curling cancelled due to concerns of rising COVID-19 cases

Team Gushue skip, Brad Gushue watches path of his rock during men's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials against Team Jacobs, in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Rick Elvin). Team Gushue skip, Brad Gushue watches path of his rock during men's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials against Team Jacobs, in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Rick Elvin).

Edmonton Top Stories