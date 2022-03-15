$20K in construction materials stolen from St. Albert condo project

A retirement condominium is the latest construction site to be targeted by thieves in St. Albert, RCMP say.

Around 4 a.m. on March 2, two males broke into the site on Inglewood Drive by smashing a glass door.

Within 20 minutes, they had left with more than 200 ground fault circuit breakers and vault plugs, valued at more than $20,000.

Mounties released photos of the culprits on Tuesday, asking anyone with information to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.

Police said "numerous" construction sites and automotive shops have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks. Since March 1, the local RCMP detachment has received reports of 17 break-and-enters.

They advised business owners to take measures to increase security.