EDMONTON -- After four days in a row of active COVID-19 cases falling in the province, Alberta broke the streak on Sunday. The province reported 1,717 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up 127 from the 1,590 reported on Saturday. The province now has 20,562 active cases, up 490 active cases since Saturday.

An additional 22 deaths were also reported, the highest number of deaths reported in one day.

Sixteen of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone, three were in the Calgary zone, two patients at St. Mary’s Hospital in Camrose died, and details are still being confirmed on the 22nd death, a man who died on Dec. 11.

There are 9,778 active cases in the Edmonton zone and 7,268 in the Calgary zone.

Sunday also marked the first day of new provincial restrictions in the province, including the closure of some businesses, in-person dining in restaurants and cafes, and new limits on customers in retail stores.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to return Monday for an in-person COVID-19 update.