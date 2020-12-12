EDMONTON -- Alberta recorded 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as well as 13 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The province has now 78,832 total cases, including 20,072 currently active cases, a decrease of 89 from yesterday.

Saturday is the fourth consecutive day active cases have fallen, and the first time that's happened since Sept. 9- 12. Saturday new case count of 1,590 was the province's lowest since Dec. 1.

Of the 13 deaths, three of them occurred on Friday, and nine of them were in the Edmonton Zone bringing its total to 336.

Twelve of the deaths were connected with known outbreaks, including five at the Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton.

The province reported there are currently pandemic highs of 688 people in hospital including 128 in intensive care units.

Alberta registered a 7.87 per cent test positivity rate based on 20,027 tests. It's the province's lowest test positivity value since Nov. 29.

A slew of new restrictions comes into effect on Sunday for a 28-day period.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Monday.