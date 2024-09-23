$22K grant awarded to Arts of the Ave Society to support community initiatives

Arts of the Ave Edmonton Society will receive tens of thousands of dollars in grant money from the Canada Post Community Foundation.

The foundation announced $22,007.22 for the group's "Growing Green Alleys" initiative, a program focused on boosting Alberta Avenue's alleyways by adding art, establishing safe play areas for children, deterring crime and cleaning up litter and debris.

A cheque will be presented to Arts on the Ave on Wednesday at the post office located at 11808 104 Ave. NW.

The money is part of $1.3 million that was distributed by the Canada Post Community Foundation to support community groups across the nation.

Arts on the Ave was one of 106 organizations awarded.

The funds were raised and distributed within each province and territory through customer donations, employee contributions and the sales of the special annual stamp.

Arts on the Ave is a non-profit charity which aims to develop Alberta Avenue into a community arts district. The organization was established in 2005.

Canada Post Community Foundation has granted $14.8 million to more than 1,300 initiatives nationwide since 2012.