EDMONTON -- ALERT charged 26 Albertans in separate online child sexual exploitation investigations over the past three months.

A total of 63 charges were laid between June 20 and Sept. 17 after referrals from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) says the rise in referrals could be linked to "digital dependency" in isolation during the pandemic.

The following 26 people are facing at least one child pornography charge:

Kevin Borchert, a 29-year-old man from Sherwood Park;

David Cadieux, a 27-year-old man from Calgary;

Joseph Cadrain, a 32-year-old man from Strathmore;

Gary Campbell, a 28-year-old man from Lamont;

Michael Ciesla, a 32-year-old man from Edmonton;

Michael Courtepatte, a 44-year-old man from Athabasca;

Victor Delage, a 29-year-old man from Wainright;

Gerald Donel, a 57-year-old man from Edmonton;

Brian Farris, a 40-year-old man from Grande Prairie;

Humberto Ferreyra, a 51-year-old man from Lake Louise;

Coby Franz, a 42-year-old man from Alder Flats;

Sean Giles, a 41-year-old man from Lethbridge;

Brock Hann, a 21-year-old man from Morinville;

Richard Lepchuk, a 59-year-old man from Edmonton;

Christian Meier, a 52-year-old man from Calgary;

Troy Melnyk, a 49-year-old man from Spruce Grove;

Stephen Miehe, a 28-year-old man from Cardston;

Alasdair Mills, a 61-year-old man from Edmonton;

David Peeke, a 45-year-old man from Edmonton;

Christopher Piers-Hanley, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton;

Kalon Specht, a 30-year-old man from Edmonton;

Andrew Stredick, a 30-year-old man from Calgary;

Charles Tadashore, a 43-year-old man from Calgary;

Laurence Thrasher, a 40-year-old man from Edmonton;

Michael Vandermay, a 52-year-old man from Calgary; and

A 16-year-old young offender from Sherwood Park.

ALERT said there is no definitive link between them.

“The internet isn’t anonymous and these arrests demonstrate ALERT’s willingness to travel to all corners of the province to make arrests, put predators behind bars, and keep kids safe,” said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, ALERT's chief executive officer.

Several police departments across Alberta collaborated to make the arrests.​