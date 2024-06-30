28-year-old man dead in Saturday night shooting involving Edmonton police officer

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved fatal shooting Saturday night in the Fraser community.

At around 9:24 p.m., police received reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision involving an impaired driver in the area around 153 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

Witnesses told police the male driver fled the scene on foot.

Police located the man, where a confrontation took place and an officer discharged his weapon, hitting him.

The 28-year-old man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No other civilians or police officers were injured during the incident.

Police say the man was not detained at the time of the shooting.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigators have taken over the investigation.