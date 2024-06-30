What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton

Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.

Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Sherwood Park and St. Albert will all hold family-friendly events over the day, ending with evening firework shows.

In Edmonton, viewers can best catch the show from Queen Elizabeth Park and Hill, River Valley Road Trail, Victoria Park and Ezio Faraone Park.

Kinsmen Park will be closed to pedestrians during the firework show, including roads and trails.

Broadmoor Lake Park in Sherwood Park is the best place to see that city's firework show, according to Strathcona County.

Viewers in St. Albert can find the best viewing points at Red Willow Trails near the children's bridge, Lions Park, Millennium Park or Morgan Park.

In Spruce Grove, fireworks will be held above Jubilee Park.

Family-friendly events will be held over the day in all cities.

The City of Edmonton said fireworks are banned in the city without a permit. Anyone with a permit should check for fire bans and ensure wind conditions are safe before using fireworks.

The fine for using fireworks without a permit can reach up to $10,000. More information on firework permits and safety can be found on the City of Edmonton website.

Canada Day road closures, traffic disruptions and parking restrictions are expected throughout the day.