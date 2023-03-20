2nd-degree murder charge laid in fatal northeast Edmonton assault

An autopsy confirmed a 44-year-old found in the driver's seat of a vehicle after a crash in the city's northeast died from stab wounds.

On March 11 around 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in a Beverly-area alley near 47 Street and 118 Avenue.

A seriously injured man was found in the driver's seat. He later died at the scene, police say.

Investigators said three days after the incident that the man's injuries indicated he was assaulted.

On Friday, an autopsy confirmed the manner of death was homicide and identified the victim as Ossama Ghaly.

In an update Monday, the Edmonton Police Service said Ian Whitford, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death.