SUV pulls over other drivers in suspected police impersonation: EPS

Edmonton police are looking for drivers who have been pulled over by someone they believe has been impersonating an officer.

On Friday, police released photos of an SUV that was reported to have used red and blue lights to pull over other drivers.

“Police impersonations are very concerning and can erode public trust in police. The only vehicles that are permitted to use blue and red flashing lights are police vehicles," said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Det. Alex Dickson.

EPS received reports in June that the silver BMW X5 was being used to impersonate police, and officers were able to identify the vehicle.

"We are looking to speak with anyone who may have been stopped by this vehicle, believing it to be police," Dickson said. "We believe that there are people who have been pulled over by this vehicle or witnessed it utilizing the flashing blue and red lights."

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.