EDMONTON -- Mounties in Whitecourt, Alta., say a man's body has been recovered after he drowned in the McLeod River.

RCMP say they received a call around 4 p.m. on Monday about man who had fallen into the river and failed to surface.

Mounties and first responders searched the area and found the 31-year-old's body less than an hour later.

He is at least the second man to drown in the river after 32-year-old man was swept away while swimming. His body was recovered on June 7.