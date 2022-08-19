$3.3M in cannabis seized from illegal growing operation

Charges are pending against multiple people after Edmonton police seized about $3.3 million in illegal cannabis plants and products.

Police began an investigation into an online cannabis retailer in March. It was determined by investigators that the business was not licensed to grow or sell cannabis, but was doing so illegally at several locations around the city.

Investigators believe cannabis production licences for personal medical use were being misused to facilitate the operation.

Cannabis and growing equipment seized by Edmonton police on July 19, 2022. (Source: EPS)

On July 19, search warrants were executed at several houses in Edmonton and a warehouse in Onaway.

The following items were seized:

2,589 cannabis plants (approximate street value of $2,600,000)

134.2 kg of dried cannabis flower (approximate street value of $779,000)

947 grams of psilocybin (approximate street value of $12,000)

636 grams of cannabis concentrate products (approximate street value of $14,000)

$15,500 in Canadian cash

Cannabis cultivation equipment, including specialized lighting equipment valued at approximately $177,000

2022 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

2016 Dodge Ram

The investigation is ongoing.