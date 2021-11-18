3 charged after prolonged police pursuit and armed carjacking

EDMONTON -

Police released details of a carjacking and pursuit that spanned from Wetaskiwin, Alta., to the City of Edmonton on Saturday evening.

Mounties say in a news release sent Thursday that they first observed a truck with a burnt-out headlight travelling near Highway 2A and 36 Avenue in Wetaskiwin around 11:05 p.m.

Officers pulled the licence plate and determined it was stolen from Red Deer. With assistance from Air One, the stolen vehicle was located and stopped near the main terminal of the Edmonton International Airport.

As police approached the driver, the suspect deployed bear spray and forcibly stole a nearby cab, RCMP said. According to Mounties, the suspect drove towards officers at a high speed as they fled the scene.

RCMP continued to follow the stolen taxi cab until it entered city limits where Edmonton Police Service (EPS) members continued the pursuit.

A tire deflation device was used to bring the stolen cab to a stop, police said. Three suspects were taken into custody.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

“This was a situation where the actions of these suspects posed a risk to both the public and the police,” said Inspector Keith Durance, Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment spokesperson, in a statement.

“We are thankful we were able to stop further offences from occurring and successfully apprehend these individuals in partnership with the Edmonton Police Service.”

Joshua Martin William Howse, 33, of Red Deer faces 19 charges, including two counts of flight from police, three counts of assaulting a police officer, robbery with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Howse remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Nov. 30.

Red Deer residents Lindsey Rae Mazzei, 39, and Amanda Ray Metro, 34, face dozens of charges, including two counts of flight from police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.