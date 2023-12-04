3 crashes prompt warning about QE II conditions south of Edmonton

Driving conditions are to blame for at least three crashes on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway south of Edmonton Sunday night, RCMP say.

Mounties were responding to one crash near Highway 616 when they observed two other "minor" collisions, they said in a traffic advisory shortly before midnight.

"RCMP are advising that a recent snowfall has turned to ice causing extremely poor driving conditions in this area. RCMP are asking road users to use extreme caution and to drive with care."

They did not say how many people were involved or if anyone was injured.