EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 crashes prompt warning about QE II conditions south of Edmonton

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)

    Driving conditions are to blame for at least three crashes on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway south of Edmonton Sunday night, RCMP say.

    Mounties were responding to one crash near Highway 616 when they observed two other "minor" collisions, they said in a traffic advisory shortly before midnight.

    "RCMP are advising that a recent snowfall has turned to ice causing extremely poor driving conditions in this area. RCMP are asking road users to use extreme caution and to drive with care."

    They did not say how many people were involved or if anyone was injured.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Global Affairs Canada confirms the death of an eighth Canadian amid the Israel-Hamas war, Venezuelans approve a referendum to claim sovereignty over much of Guyana, and international students are once again set to face working hour limits.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News