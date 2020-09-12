EDMONTON -- Employees at three Edmonton area grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

All three cases were confirmed on Friday.

A staff member at the Safeway on 23 Avenue and 109 Street tested positive. The employee last worked on Sept. 4.

A staff member at the Sobeys on 5309 Ellerslie Road SW tested positive. The employee last worked on Sept. 5.

A staff member at the Safeway on St. Albert Trail in St. Albert tested positive. The employee last worked on Aug. 29.

On Friday Alberta reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, including one death.