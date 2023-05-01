3 hospitalized in downtown fire

Three people were taken to hospital from a fire in downtown Edmonton Monday morning.

Smoke at 95 Street and 103 Avenue was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

According to Alberta Health Services, two men in their 60s and a man in his 40s were taken to hospital by EMS.

The man in his 40s was in critical condition. One of the 60-year-old men was considered stable but potentially critically hurt. The other was stable.

AHS did not detail their injuries.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire was under control and investigators were on scene.