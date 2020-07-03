EDMONTON -- Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a business on Calgary Trail early Friday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m. after an Audi sedan struck the wall of a Starbucks.

Three people were found dead in the car, police said.

"The male driver of the vehicle remains outstanding at this time," a police spokesperson added.

Police are on scene and Calgary Trail north of 55 Avenue is closed, EPS said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.