EDMONTON
    • 3 security guards stabbed at downtown Edmonton library

    Three security guards were injured in a stabbing at the Stanley A. Milner Library on Tuesday.

    Police were called to the building in downtown Edmonton around 5 p.m.

    "Three security guards were injured in the attempt to remove the suspect from the library premises, none seriously," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

    The 37-year-old attacker was taken into custody.

    No further information has been released.

