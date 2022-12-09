3-vehicle crash making Highway 21 'impassable' near Edmonton: RCMP

A crash involving three vehicles, one of them a semi, closed a busy highway on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 21 south of Township Road 514, Mounties announced in a news release sent just after 2 p.m.

"RCMP anticipate that they will remain on-scene for several more hours while officers investigate this incident," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote.

Police called the crash "serious" but did not say if anyone was injured or killed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.