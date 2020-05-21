EDMONTON -- Four people are facing 316 charges after police seized drugs, stolen property and cash during arrests and a search of a southeast Edmonton home.

The Edmonton Police Service began to investigate illegal activities at a rental home in the area of 19 Avenue and Lakewood Road South in mid-April.

One of the residents, 26-year-old Randi Cramer, was arrested on April 30 after making several drug transactions from a vehicle near Whyte Avenue, according to police. Officers found approximately 10 grams of fentanyl valued at $5,000 at the time of the arrest.

Police then arrested Robert Richards, 33, on May 8 on drug-trafficking charges at a convenience store on 28 Avenue and Mill Woods Road South. Officers seized 10 diamond rings valued at more than $17,000, a .22 caliber pistol and $3,000.

When EPS searched the Lakewood Road South home, officers found close to 200 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $25,000, hundreds of fake and stolen IDs and credit cards, instruments to make credit cards and government documents, $16,000, thousands of dollars in counterfeit currency and 26 stolen work boots.

A young child was also taken from the home, police said.

Cramer is facing 76 charges in connection to stolen property, proceeds of crime, drug trafficking and causing a child to be drug endangered, police said.

Richard is facing 86 charges related to stolen property, possession of a firearm, proceeds of crime, drug trafficking, stolen ID and forging of documents.

Matthew Cook, 30, is facing 76 charges related to stolen property, drug trafficking, forged documents, making ID documents and possession of stolen credit cards.

Camille Paradis, 35, is facing 78 charges connected to stolen property, drug trafficking, forged documents, making IDs and possession of stolen credit cards.