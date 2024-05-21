New downtown park, Valley Line West LRT: What's on this year's construction schedule

Progress on some big infrastructure projects is scheduled to be made this construction season.

Marking the third line of major construction on the Valley Line West LRT, crews will build the elevated guideway for the future Misericordia Hospital and West Edmonton Mall stations.

Work will also continue on converting Yellowhead Trail into a free-flowing freeway and Terwillegar Drive's expansion.

The season will also mark the second year of renewal work at William Hawrelak Park.

Landscaping – the final step – at the new Centennial Plaza outside the Stanley Milner Library is slated to be completed, as well. A grand opening date has not yet been set.

Edmonton Public Library's executive director of customer experience said the finished space will increase the downtown core's vibrancy.

"Bringing people from all across the city and beyond to the public library and having a place to really come and gather, it's central to our vision and central to the core of what we do," Sharon Day commented Tuesday morning, speaking during a news conference by the city about the official start of construction season.

Altogether, work will be done on more than 200 projects: about 80 transportation projects, 60 facility projects, 16 LRT expansion and rail projects, and 50 open space projects.

That includes the start of construction on Warehouse Park between 106 Street and 108 Street and Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue. The project will see 18,100 square metres – much of it parking lots – into green space.

Traffic disruptions caused by construction work will be listed on the city's website.