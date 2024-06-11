4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
The charges, laid on May 15, signal the end of Operation Elephant, a three-year investigation into stolen equipment like tractors, loaders, trailers, and excavators, as well as vehicles like RVs, boats, and quads.
The group charged is accused of using the stolen property in their own businesses, including rentals:
- Gaye Turnbull, 70;
- Jeffrey Roblin, 37;
- Trevor Turnbull, 44; and
- Kenneth Wipp, 53.
They face a variety of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number, and laundering proceeds of crime. One person was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Operation Elephant was launched in 2021 after the auto crimes unit of ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, received tips from the public.
ALERT first told the public of the investigation in December the following year, when it carried out 17 search warrants in Camrose and surrounding area.
In total, more than 100 pieces of stolen property were found by police, nearly 90 of which were bigger items like machinery and vehicles.
Most of it has been returned to its rightful owners, ALERT said.
“This investigation shows that not all organized crime involves guns and drugs. High value property crimes not only impact the victims of the theft, but all of Albertans through increased insurance rates,” Camrose police chief Dean LaGrange said in a statement.
“Stolen farm equipment, machinery, and recreational vehicles can be incredible losses which shakes the perception of safety in rural communities. Although many of the recovered stolen items were returned, there’s still significant impact and costs incurred,” added ALERT's Insp. Angela Kemp.
The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Camrose on Wednesday.
Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
Canadian border strike averted as tentative deal reached: Union
A tentative deal as been reached with more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees, averting a potential job action that threatened to stall crossings at Canadian entry points, according to the workers’ union.
P.E.I. kiteboarder who lost leg in shark attack faces long road to recovery
A professional kiteboarder from Prince Edward Island faces a long road to recovery after he lost his leg in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands in late May.
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Study finds social teens get less sleep. What should parents do to help?
A new study has found that social teens struggle with insomnia and are getting less sleep than their less social peers.
Canada's weather forecast includes more cool temperatures, thunderstorms
Wet weather is raining down on summer's comeback in the early days of June, according to forecasts across the country.
Broken Calgary water main was in 'good' condition: Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the main problem hasn't been fixed, but some ingenuity by the city's water services department helped supply Bowness with some safe drinking water.
Parts of southern and central Alberta are poised to be in the path of some potentially severe storm weather this afternoon.
Global Energy Show takes over Calgary's BMO Centre
The Global Energy Show returns to Calgary from June 11 to 13 at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.
Jury trial of men charged with murder conspiracy at Coutts blockade to resume
A jury is set to return today to hear evidence at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
Two more candidates enter Saskatoon mayor’s race
The race for mayor is on as two more candidates have announced their intentions to run in this fall’s election.
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
-
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP investigated a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask. on Monday.
-
'Game changer': B.C. researchers developing oral insulin drops for diabetes patients
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
-
Police in Vancouver say a 14-month investigation into a Quebec-based organized crime group has led to the arrests of five men and the seizure of two handguns and 24 kilograms of drugs.
-
-
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
BREAKING QEW reopens west of Toronto after dump truck hit overpass
The QEW has fully reopened this morning after a dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass in Mississauga, closing the highway in both directions for several hours.
-
Sick days taken by permanent employees of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) last year were higher than the provincial average and cost the board $213 million, according to a new report.
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
-
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
Halifax police seek witness who reportedly helped homicide victim
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
-
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
Brandon police arrest 21 men in sexual exploitation investigation
Brandon police have arrested 21 men in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation.
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
A team that provides support to First Nations citizens and those experiencing homelessness is at risk of shutting down amid financial constraints.
BREAKING Meet Ottawa's new 'night mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
-
The city of Ottawa's built heritage committee will not be reconsidering the heritage status of the Hudson's Bay location on Rideau Street, despite the company's objections.
-
The online restaurant reservation platform has released the list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, including three restaurants in Ottawa.
Auto insurers telling drivers to install anti-theft measures or pay higher premium
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Downtown Barrie bistro closes after series of break-ins, vandalism
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
-
The Barrie Police Services is taking extra steps to ensure the health of individuals in custody by installing biometric sensors in five holding cells.
-
Police charged a senior following a collision with a house in Bradford on Monday afternoon.
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
CTV News Kitchener has been named as a finalist for three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.
-
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
-
The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.
-
Police are investigating a suspicious death in west London.
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
-
A retired Windsor man who has been playing the lottery for decades is finally cashing in.
-
Windsor police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested and charged after fleeing the scene of a crash.