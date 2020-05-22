EDMONTON -- Four people were charged with murder after an Athabasca woman was found dead near Hinton in April 2019.

Nature Duperron had last been seen in Edmonton at the start of the month and reported missing on April 15.

Her remains were found in Hinton at the end of the month, RCMP said, and her death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit said they believe Duperron was killed somewhere between Edmonton and Hinton on April 7.

Between April 13, 2020 and Friday, four people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Tyra Muskego, a 21-year-old of Onion Lake, Sask., was released on conditions, including house arrest, Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court June 5.

Buddy Rae Underwood, a 24 year-old with no fixed address, is in custody and scheduled to appear in court June 5.

Grayson Eashappie, who was an inmate at the Drumheller Institution, is in custody and scheduled to appear in court June 15.

On Thursday, RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for Kala Leigh Bajusz, a 31-year-old from Edmonton. They found her in the area of 107 Avenue and 96 Street on Friday. Bajusz is awaiting a bail hearing.

RCMP are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation into Duperron's homicide is still ongoing.