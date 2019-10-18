EDMONTON -- Police have publicly identified a body found in northern Alberta earlier this year as an Athabasca woman whose family reported her missing six months ago.

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.

Dupperon was reported missing on April 15. She had last been seen in Edmonton at the beginning of that month.

At the end of April, Hinton RCMP found human remains outside of the town. At the time, the victim was not identified and an autopsy did not conclude a cause of death.

Now, Mounties are ruling Duperron's death a homicide.

Those with related information are asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.