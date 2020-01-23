EDMONTON -- A homicide investigation has led RCMP to Edmonton in search of anyone who saw a 25-year-old woman before was found dead near Hinton, Alta.

The Major Crimes Unit wants to speak to anyone who saw Nature Duperron during the first week of April 2019 in the area of 106 Avenue and 95 Street.

RCMP said they searched a basement suite blocks away from the area, near 109 Avenue and 97 Street.

The Athabasca woman was reported missing on April 15. Her remains were found outside of Hinton, 280 kilometres west of Edmonton, at the end of April.

Since then, police ruled her death a homicide, and asked for helping identifying two men wanted for questioning.

Those with information are asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.