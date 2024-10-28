EDMONTON
Edmonton

    4 families homeless after St. Albert fire on Friday

    Firefighters battle a blaze in a St. Albert townhouse complex at Grandin Village on Oct. 25, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters battle a blaze in a St. Albert townhouse complex at Grandin Village on Oct. 25, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Four families are without a home in St. Albert after a fire Friday at a townhouse complex.

    Twenty-four St.Albert firefighters answered a call for the fire at 8:44 p.m., with 18 from Edmonton later answering a call for support.

    According to a media release Monday from Everett Cooke, the City of St. Albert's emergency services director, investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is not yet available.

    Cooke said investigation into the fire should be finished by the middle of next week.

    St. Albert, population 72,000, borders northwest Edmonton.

