'No 2 days are the same': Alberta Wildfire hiring 500 firefighters for next season

The wildfire season may have officially ended on Oct. 31, but Alberta Wildfire is already preparing for next year.

"We are looking for the same compliment that we had in the 2024 season so we’ll be looking for just over 500 wildland firefighters to add to our seasonal staffing," said Melissa Story, a provincial information officer with Alberta Wildfire.

Recruitment typically starts in October with the deadline to apply on Nov. 30.

"We’re really encouraging anyone out there who is interested in a job with us to apply," said Story.

"This allows us enough time to hire the firefighters that we need for the next season," she added.

"It’s a very physically challenging job," said Justin Challman, the Edmonton unit's crew leader.

"Typically what we’re doing is working long hours over an extended period of time so it can be 12 to 16 hour days, for up to 18 days at a time," he added.

New recruits will be required to go through a fitness test.

"The reason we run this test is to make sure everyone who is employed by Alberta Wildfire is able to meet the physical requirements of the job," Challman said.

The WFX fitness test follows the national standard, meaning recruits must complete it in 14 minutes and 30 seconds.

"I think showing that you’re able to do this and put yourself through a really hard challenge for 14 minutes translates really well to the job," said Andre Combden, a sub leader on the Edmonton crew.

Each part of the test is based on the kind of challenges wildland firefighters encounter in the field.

"Part of the test is carrying the pump which is something we often do working in remote areas," said Challman.

"We have to move the pump long distances and over rough terrain," he added

Challman said the longest, perhaps most challenging part of the test is carrying a hose pack.

"You’re constantly going over that ramp, it’s 50 times with that 50 pound pack on so it can be quite mentally challenging as well. I think that’s one of the biggest hurdles that people face when they do this test besides just the physical aspect of it," said Challman

"It can be a little tough but honestly if you’re reasonably in shape a lot of it is just mental," said Combden.

"This test is a bit of a sprint but the season’s a marathon," he added.

New recruits will be required to go through the fitness test in January then training will start in March and April.

"It is an extremely rewarding job," said Story.

"No two days are the same in our world, it's a very unique career path," she said.

More information about the physical requirements, what it's like to be a wildland firefighter and how to apply can be found on Alberta Wildfire's website.

"It also has information about support positions that we offer, those positions typically get posted in January so if folks are not interested in becoming a wildland firefighter they still can support wildfire operations here in the province," Story said.