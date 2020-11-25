EDMONTON -- Four stores in Edmonton and St. Albert are reporting employee cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Loblaw Companies Limited posted the new cases on its website on Nov. 25.

Three Shoppers Drug Mart stores each have a new case.

One employee at a downtown Edmonton location tested positive. The person was last at work at 11962 104th Ave. on Nov. 17.

The employee at the Edmonton store at 5351 167 Ave. was last at work on Nov. 20.

The employee at the St. Albert location, at 665 St Albert Trail, was last at work on Nov. 21.

Pearson's Your Independent Grocer in St. Albert also reported one employee case. The person was last at work at the store, at 925 St. Albert Trail, on Nov. 14.

The Loblaws group of stores and Sobeys Inc. are the only grocery store chains that disclose employee COVID-19 diagnoses.