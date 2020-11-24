EDMONTON -- Several stores in the Edmonton area are reporting new employee cases of COVID-19.

Sobeys Inc. and the Loblaws group of stores are the only grocery store chains that disclose employee COVID-19 diagnoses.

Loblaws Companies Limited posted the new cases on its website on Nov. 24.

Two employees at the Spruce Grove Real Canadian Superstore tested positive. They were last at work at 110 Jennifer Heil Way on Nov. 11 and Nov. 20.

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4821 Calgary Trail tested positive. They were last at the south Edmonton store on Nov. 11 and Nov. 17.

One employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in north Edmonton tested positive. The person was last at work at the store, at 9980 137 Ave., on Nov. 18.

One employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 1155 Windermere Way in Edmonton tested positive. The person was last at work on Nov. 16.

One employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4950 137 Ave. who was last at work on Nov. 23 tested positive.

Sobeys Inc. reported new cases at five stores on Nov. 23.

One employee at the Safeway store at 5015 111 Street in Edmonton tested positive. The person was last at work on Nov. 10.

One employee at the IGA at 9106 142 St. who was last at work on Nov. 18 tested positive.

One employee at a Sherwood Park Safeway store tested positive. The person was last at work at 985 Fir St. on Nov. 23.

One employee at a St. Albert Safeway store tested positive. The person worked at the 395 St. Albert Trail location and was last at the store on Nov. 18.

One employee at the Safeway store at 6112 50 St. in Leduc tested positive. The person was last at work on Nov. 17.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 1,549 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Nov. 23.

The province is expected to announce new restrictions on Tuesday afternoon