EDMONTON -- Five stores in Edmonton are reporting new employee cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Three Shoppers Drug Mart locations confirmed cases:

One employee at 41024 Webber Greens location tested positive. The person was last at work on Nov. 15.

One employee at the store at 8330 82 Ave., who was last at work on Nov. 15, tested positive.

The Shoppers Drug Mart at 18224 89 Ave. also reported one case. That employee was last at work on Nov. 18.

One employee at Walsh's No Frills tested positive. The person was last at work at 10126 150 St. on Nov. 16.

A Safeway location in west Edmonton confirmed a positive employee case on Nov. 20. The employee was last at work at the store, 15007 Stony Plain Road, on Nov. 16.

Safeway, Sobeys, and the Loblaws group of stores are the only grocery store chains that disclose positive employee COVID-19 diagnoses.

Alberta reported 1,584 new cases on Nov. 22, a new daily record for the fourth-consecutive day.