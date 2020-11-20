EDMONTON -- Five stores in Edmonton and St. Albert are reporting new COVID-19 cases.

Loblaws Companies Limited posted the new cases on its website.

One employee case was confirmed at the Real Canadian Superstore at 17303 Stony Plain Road on Nov. 19. The employee was last at work on Nov. 11.

Four employees of the Real Canadian Superstore at 4950 137 Ave. tested positive. They were last at work on Nov. 7, 8 and 10.

One person who was last at work at the Real Canadian Superstore at 11541 Kingsway Ave. on Nov. 12 tested positive.

Two St. Albert stores reported employee cases on Nov. 20.

One Real Canadian Superstore employee tested positive. The person was last at work at the 101 St. Albert Trail store Nov. 13.

One employee at the Pearson's Your Independent Grocer store at 925 St. Albert Trail tested positive. The person was last at work on Nov. 7.

Safeway, Sobeys, and the Loblaws group of stores are the only grocery store chains that release positive employee COVID-19 diagnoses.

Alberta Health reported its highest daily case count of the pandemic yet on Nov.19 with 1,105 new cases of COVID-19.