4 people killed in northern Alberta house fire

RCMP say four people were killed when a home in northern Alberta went up in flames Saturday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., Mounties responded to a house fire on Barge Road in Fox Lake and found that a five-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy had escaped the flames.

The two children were taken to the nursing station in the remote community, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said in a statement that a cadaver dog located the remains of four people in the home's wreckage on Sunday.

Police say the bodies have been transported to the medical examiner to determine their identities and cause of death.

While the investigation continues, RCMP do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

Fox Lake is an unincorporated community around 180 kilometres east of High Level.