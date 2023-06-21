4 river valley trails closed due to high water levels

The North Saskatchewan River's water level surpassed six metres on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, after days of rain in Edmonton and parts of Alberta. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) The North Saskatchewan River's water level surpassed six metres on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, after days of rain in Edmonton and parts of Alberta. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island