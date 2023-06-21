4 river valley trails closed due to high water levels

A number of North Saskatchewan River valley trails were closed on Wednesday after water levels grew.

The following low-lying trails were closed:

the Emily Murphy to Kinsmen River Trail;

the River loop trail near Fort Edmonton Park;

the Highlands trail; and

the Gold Bar River Trail to Capilano Park.

"These trails in particular are susceptible to flooding once the river reaches a six-metre mark," Juanita Spence, the city's supervisor of river valley parks and facilities, told CTV News Edmonton.

"This can cause some scouring of the bank beside or under a trail that you may not be able to see so it can become unstable. The high water also moves very fast and can carry all kinds of debris, things like tree branches."

A number of trails around the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton were closed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, after the water levels surpassed six metres. (David Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Signs and gates were put up to warn Edmontonians that trails were closed due to high river levels.

In Edmonton, the North Saskatchewan River was 6.2 metres high at 11:25 a.m., according to the province.

Once river levels dip below six metres, the city will send crews to review damage and decide if it's safe to reopen the trails.