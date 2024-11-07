4 Wetaskiwin homes damaged in 'suspicious' fire: RCMP

RCMP say a fire in a Wetaskiwin townhouse complex on Thursday was suspicious.

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 3:45 p.m. on 55 Avenue between Centennial Drive and 52 Street.

A total of 25 firefighters attended the scene, and the Millet Fire Department was called to help. Crews remained on site until around midnight.

RCMP said it started in one unit of the complex, but all four homes in the complex were damaged.

The City of Wetaskiwin did not know how many people were displaced, but said no injuries were reported.

RCMP took over the investigation of the fire.

No details on a cause have been released, but Mounties said Friday they believe the circumstances are "suspicious."

No information has been made available on the extent or cost of the damage.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.