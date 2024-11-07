EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 Wetaskiwin homes damaged in 'suspicious' fire: RCMP

    A fire can be seen in a townhome complex in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Credit: Scott Clarke) A fire can be seen in a townhome complex in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Credit: Scott Clarke)
    Share

    RCMP say a fire in a Wetaskiwin townhouse complex on Thursday was suspicious. 

    Fire crews responded to the fire at around 3:45 p.m. on 55 Avenue between Centennial Drive and 52 Street.

    A total of 25 firefighters attended the scene, and the Millet Fire Department was called to help. Crews remained on site until around midnight.

    RCMP said it started in one unit of the complex, but all four homes in the complex were damaged.

    The City of Wetaskiwin did not know how many people were displaced, but said no injuries were reported.

    RCMP took over the investigation of the fire.

    No details on a cause have been released, but Mounties said Friday they believe the circumstances are "suspicious."

    No information has been made available on the extent or cost of the damage.

    Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News