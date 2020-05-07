EDMONTON -- More than 40 bus shelters were smashed up in a vandalism spree that took place across the city, according to police.

Several damaged shelters were spotted by a citizen on Tuesday in the area of 142 Street near 91 Avenue.

After police and city officials started looking into it, they found a total of 43 shelters had one or more glass panes smashed in, including:

Eleven shelters along 142 Street between 89 Avenue and 121A Avenue

Three bus shelters along 87 Avenue between 149 Street and 172 Street

Four bus shelters along 109 Street between 65 Avenue and University Avenue

Two bus shelters along Whyte Avenue between 110 Street and 112 Street

Investigators believe the shelters were damaged overnight between Monday and Wednesday. The total damage is estimated to cost around $30,000.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or may have caught dashcam footage of the shelters between Monday and Wednesday is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.