$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation

Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.

On Thursday, the RCMP Crime Reduction Team was contacted to assist the Thorsby and Breton RCMP after a thief shot at a resident during an attempted break-in in the Thorsby area.

Police obtained two warrants: one for a property in Breton and one for a property in Parkland County.

Investigators planned to execute the warrants on Friday morning, but before the warrants were executed they got a report about a break-and-enter in Rimbey.

The people believed to be involved in the break-in were seen returning to the Breton property.

The search warrant was executed and police say one of the suspects rammed a police vehicle trying to escape.

Two people were arrested and an incidental search resulted in the discovery of a 9 mm Beretta gun, 682 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 70 grams of cocaine, as well as items that were stolen during the Rimbey break-and-enter.

While executing the warrant, police say they seized additional stolen property valued at about $120,000.

The search of the Parkland County property also led to the seizure of $320,000 in stolen property, according to Mounties.

A 38-year-old Alder Flats, Alta., resident has been charged with 64 offences in the case.

A 37-year-old Alder Flats resident has been charged with 14 counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 41-year-old Alder Flats resident has been charged with break-and-enter, theft of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, police showed off some of the items seized by police during the investigation, including two holiday trailers, snowmobiles, quads, a boat, a hot tub, construction equipment, and multiple vehicle trailers.

Police say the best way to avoid falling victim to property theft is to secure your items and have them insured.

"They see the opportunities and they're willing to take it. They see a trailer sitting out that's not locked on the hitch and they're going to take it," Staff Sgt. Brandon Humbke told reporters on Tuesday.

"Having property, vehicles, trailers, having them insured is a big thing. So sometimes people don't insure their quads or their motorbikes or things like that, but having them insured, having your serial numbers."

The total value of the property recovered is $440,000.