6 coworkers win $1M shared Lotto 6/49 jackpot
6 coworkers win $1M shared Lotto 6/49 jackpot
A group of six friends who had bought lottery tickets together for three years finally won a shared $1 million prize.
Susanne Solano, from St. Albert, said she had purchased the ticket for the group of coworkers and discovered they won after checking the Lotto Spot! App last month.
"I checked the ticket on the app and immediately went to the store to make sure I was seeing things right," Solano said in a statement. "Once I was done at the store, I set up a meeting to let the rest of the group know."
"I was completely shocked," Solano added.
She organized a Zoom meeting to inform that each of them would take home a $166,667 jackpot.
"I was the last one who knew," said Dean Lunt, another player with the group. "I was out for a walk and left my phone behind."
Their winning ticket was purchased at the St. Albert Husky at 10 Inglewood Drive on June 16. They won by precisely matching Guaranteed Prize Draw number 34919109-02.
The group says they all have similar plans on how they will spend the money, including investing in savings, paying off bills, and planning future trips.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
ORDER OF SERVICE
ORDER OF SERVICE | Pope Francis to visit Canada’s only designated Indigenous church
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
ORDER OF SERVICE | Pope Francis to visit Canada’s only designated Indigenous church
On the second day of his historic Canadian tour, Pope Francis is expected to visit Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, Canada’s only designated Indigenous church.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Solider draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Calgary
-
18-year-old woman killed in Bow Trail crash, police seek dash cam footage
Calgary police are asking drivers who have dash cam footage of a deadly crash on Bow Trail on Friday to come forward.
-
Newest Flames are open to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future
Two of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, spoke to media on Monday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently
Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
Regina
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
White-nose bat syndrome poses threat to Sask. wildlife
White-nose bat syndrome has been discovered for the first time in Saskatchewan in Grasslands National Park.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
Toronto
-
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
-
Toronto dog owner 'so happy' to be reunited with stolen puppy
A Toronto woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after it was stolen from her apartment building earlier this month.
-
Police investigating third sexual assault to take place on Toronto's public trails this month
Police are looking to identify a teenage boy who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking on a trail in Toronto's northeast end Saturday. This marks the third alleged sexual assault to occur on the city's public trails this month.
Montreal
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what's being called the 'pilgrimage of penance.'
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focus on healing at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Ottawa
-
Damage on LRT to take 'several days' to repair, transit GM says
Damage to Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT may take 'several days' to repair, according to a new memo from the city’s general manager of transit services.
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Kitchener
-
‘We hope our future will be brighter here’: Ukrainian refugees struggle to find work
A Ukrainian family that now lives in Kitchener said it’s been challenging settling into their new home.
-
Brantford Police issue arrest warrants in murder investigation
The Brantford Police Service is looking for two people wanted for first degree murder.
-
Kitchener woman charged after brandishing knife at Grand River Hospital
A 33-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged after she brandished a knife at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, according to the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS).
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Sudbury's Maslack Supply sold to Quebec-based company
Maslack Supply, a Sudbury-based business founded in 1959 and with 13 locations across northern Ontario, has been sold.
-
Two seniors in Elliot Lake found dead two days apart
Two older people were found dead in separate incidents in recent days in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
‘On the right track’: Winnipeg airport travel numbers spiked during the spring
Passenger numbers at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport are continuing to take off this year, according to a recent report from the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA).
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Jury to start deliberating in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial for a former Vancouver Canuck accused of sexual assault is expected to start deliberations Monday.
-
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
-
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria opens 14 misting stations amid high-temperature warnings
The City of Victoria has opened 14 public misting stations to help manage the heat, as Environment Canada predicts sweltering temperatures in the region this week.
-
Canada seeking new torpedo countermeasures for military submarines
The Canadian navy is on the hunt for a new system to defeat hostile torpedoes as it works to extend the life of its four Victoria-class submarines through the mid-2030s.
-
Pilot in hospital with serious injuries after emergency landing in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The pilot of a small plane was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after making an emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport on Sunday night.