6 facing drug charges in Grande Prairie organized crime investigation

Two people have been arrested and warrants are issued for four others following a cocaine bust in northwestern Alberta.

An organized crime investigation led by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) started a year ago and involved searches of two homes and a pair of vehicles.

In total, police seized:

244 grams of cocaine;

Four cell phones;

Prohibited .22 caliber handgun;

Ammunition;

$9,000 in cash.

“By arresting and charging drug traffickers in a criminal network, it disrupts their operations and helps lower the risk to the community,” said Staff Sgt. Tim Fralick.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Grande Prairie have both been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. They have been released ahead of court dates.

Warrants were also issued for another four people, all from Grande Prairie.

"The handgun will be submitted for further forensic analysis, ballistics testing and serial number restoration," the ALERT news release said.

"The handgun is prohibited because of its shortened barrel length, which is favoured by drug dealers for its ability to be more easily concealed."

ALERT encourages anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).