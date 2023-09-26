Edmonton

    • 6 more communities to get low-income transit pass with $1.7M expansion

    From left to right, MLA Jackie Lovely, Camrose Mayor PJ Stasko, and Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon pose for a photo in front of a Camrose bus on Sept. 26, 2023, at the University of Alberta Augustana Campus. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall) From left to right, MLA Jackie Lovely, Camrose Mayor PJ Stasko, and Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon pose for a photo in front of a Camrose bus on Sept. 26, 2023, at the University of Alberta Augustana Campus. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)

    The Alberta government is spending $1.7 million to subsidize low-income transit passes in six more communities outside Edmonton and Calgary. 

    The government will fully cover the cost of implementing a low-income pass in Camrose, Hinton, Leduc, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Spruce Grove, plus 10 per cent of the municipalities' administration costs. 

    While speaking on Tuesday at the University of Alberta Augustana Campus, the province's seniors, community and social services minister called keeping transportation affordable critical. 

    Pointing to post-secondary students, seniors and other Albertans on a fixed income struggling more with inflated prices, Jason Nixon said, "Anything like this where you can eliminate a monthly expense – that can be very significant, being the cost of transportation – I think helps long term."

    Camrose Mayor PJ Stasko said the city 90 kilometres south of Edmonton has been providing transit options for eight years and is excited about the provincial government's contribution. 

    But he added the city has not given up on a regional transit system, a plan for which the City of Edmonton abandoned in late 2022

    "We look forward to working with our neighbours and the province in the future on potentially facilitating a regional transit system," Stasko said. 

    "Minister [of Transportation Devin] Dreeshen is going to be having conversations across the province about that issue. I'm excited to see what comes from it," Nixon said. "And I can assure you the premier has heard that need. We'll see what happens after consultation, what will be the permanent solution to that. But clearly we need to address it."

    Already, the government has helped provide low-income passes in the province's two largest cities, plus 10 other municipalities. 

    In Edmonton, transit passes are provided at two lower prices depending on household income

