Advertisement
6 new COVID-19 cases in Edmonton Loblaw stores
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 12:20PM MST
EDMONTON -- Three Superstore employees and three Shoppers Drug Mart employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Nov. 14 update by the chains’ parent company, the Superstore employees all worked at 12350 137 Ave.
Their last shifts were Nov. 2, Nov. 7 and Nov. 12.
The other three Loblaw staff worked at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 11120 Ellerslie Road.
They last worked Nov. 3, 4 and 8.