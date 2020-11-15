EDMONTON -- Three Superstore employees and three Shoppers Drug Mart employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Nov. 14 update by the chains’ parent company, the Superstore employees all worked at 12350 137 Ave.

Their last shifts were Nov. 2, Nov. 7 and Nov. 12.

The other three Loblaw staff worked at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 11120 Ellerslie Road.

They last worked Nov. 3, 4 and 8.