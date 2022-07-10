6-vehicle crash on Yellowhead Trail caused by driver of stolen truck: EPS

A driver is in police custody after causing a six-vehicle crash on Yellowhead Trail while driving a stolen vehicle on Saturday, according to EPS.

Around 8:30 p.m. Police were called to 121 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Officers were told that a black Ford truck had been “driving erratically” and hit several vehicles.

One witness said on social media that the truck was speeding in the wrong direction on the Yellowhead.

I watched this happen. It was horrifying. The truck was speeding in the wrong direction and tried to get away but ended up hitting more cars. Still closed when I drove past 4 hours later. Scary. — T (@TheoAirplane) July 10, 2022

“The 26-year-old driver of the Ford truck fled on foot, and was located by police and taken into custody,” said EPS in a news release.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Multiple injuries were reported and at least three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, added police.

The major collisions investigation section is currently investigating the incident.