EDMONTON -- A new City of Edmonton survey shows 74 per cent of Edmontonians are concerned about climate change.

The third annual Climate and Energy Perceptions Survey polled 1,003 Edmontonians.

Other key findings include: 69 per cent agree climate change is caused mostly by human activities and 68 per cent agree investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy would provide job opportunities in Edmonton.

Fifty-two per cent of respondents said the city could be doing more to deal with climate change—an eight point increase from 2018.

“Year-over-year we are seeing that Edmontonians are growing more concerned about climate change and how it will affect their lives and the economy," said Mike Mellross, the city's general supervisor of energy transition and utility supply. "The results show residents want accelerated, decisive action on climate change and want the City to do more to limit emissions and prepare for the impacts of a changing climate.”

The city also said residents aged 18 to 34 have a higher sense of urgency about the issue.