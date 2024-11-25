EDMONTON
    '12 Beers of Christmas' advent calendars brewed in support of Edmonton food bank

    A local brewery has launched an advent calendar to fill your pints for a good cause this holiday season.

    Analog Brewing Company partnered with Alley Kat and Edmonton's Food Bank to create the "12 Beers of Christmas" half-advent calendar just in time for the season of giving.

    Adam Corsaut, co-founder and president of Analog Brewing Company, told CTV News Edmonton on Monday how giving back has always been key to their company identity.

    "Every box sold raises $5 for the Edmonton Food Bank in their time of need," said Corsaut.

    "We've been doing this since 2020 where we put out unique Christmas beers on our palette system (that) you can only get within these Christmas packs," he said, adding how the brewery won the award for Community Builder of the Year from the Alberta Small Brewers Association for their community work.

    Each advent calendar comes with 12 experimental beers in a box including three dark beers, three IPAs, three sours and three easy-to-enjoy beers.

    "The idea is … there shouldn't be a single beer in the box that you don't have someone to share the beer with."

    Corsaut said they get to "flex some creative muscles" when they are brewing the experimental beers for the calendar instead of the masses.

    Pre-orders for the advent calendar are available online.

    The 12 Beers of Christmas will be served at their tap room located at 8620 53 Ave. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20 every Wednesday to Sunday.  

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

