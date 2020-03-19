EDMONTON -- Police say they are investigating 90 break-and-enters to garages that have been reported since Feb. 1.

Garages in Ritchie, Strathcona McKernan, Belgravia, Queen Alexandra, Garneau and Windsor Park have been especially hard hit. Ritchie has been especially hard hit with 26 garage break-and enters.

Investigators say thieves are getting into detached garages by prying open the pedestrian door and then stealing bikes and tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.