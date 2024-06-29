Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
The body was found around 8:30 a.m., police said, at the scene of a fire just north of 85 Avenue and west of the Mill Creek Ravine parking lot.
An autopsy was scheduled for July 3, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information about the death or any suspicious activity in the area are asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.
Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
Who are the richest people in Canada? Here's how many billionaires there are
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
opinion Practical tips for seniors who want to supplement their retirement income
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
'7 years of regret': Raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
A French community honours a teen killed by police. Political and racial tensions are the backdrop
One year after a French teenager with North African origins was killed by police — a shooting that sparked shock and days of rioting across France — his mother led a silent march Saturday to pay homage to her son.
Beryl strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic, forecast to become a major storm
Beryl strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday as it churned toward the southeast Caribbean, with forecasters warning it was expected to become a dangerous and major storm before reaching Barbados late Sunday or early Monday.
Time crunch, rules mess could plague a Liberal leadership race
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
Lightning deal Sergachev, Jeannot; Maple Leafs acquire Tanev's rights at NHL draft
General managers wheeled and dealed Saturday in Sin City.
Calgary
'We left here with what we think is a great haul': Flames draft 10 players in Las Vegas
The Calgary Flames had a busy weekend, drafting 10 players at the 2024 NHL Draft over seven rounds.
‘Thank you sincerely’: Calgary water consumption declines 23% Friday as city prepares to test pipe
Calgarians cut their water consumption by 23 per cent Friday, giving Mayor Gondek some good news to announce at her Saturday morning update on the state of the city’s water supply.
Lethbridge
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Saskatoon
'They have nowhere to go': Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for domestic violence
More than one hundred walkers showed up in Saskatoon on Saturday to raise awareness for domestic abuse and homicide in the city.
Pedestrian struck by car in Prince Albert airlifted to Saskatoon
A 38-year-old man from Prince Albert is recovering in Saskatoon after being struck by a car on Friday night.
Sask. may consider ban on cellphone use in classrooms
Saskatchewan may consider a ban on cellphone use in classrooms.
Regina
Regina man suffers 'severe injury' from large bladed weapon, RPS seeks assistance
Regina police are seeking assistance after a man suffered an injury late Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Vancouver
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
Search suspended for missing canoeist off Stanley Park
Rescue crews have called off their search for a paddler who went missing near Stanley Park on Friday.
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
Vancouver Island
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Toronto
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
Suspect identified in downtown Toronto fight that seriously injured 2: police
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
Montreal
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
Saku Koivu's son Aatos drafted by Habs in round 3 at NHL Entry Draft
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Atlantic
One Sydney restaurant temporarily reopens on Canada Day weekend, another temporarily closes
It was a tale of two restaurants in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday as one popular eatery reopened for a couple of days, while another has temporarily closed.
'I want it across the world': Female first responders camp sparks international interest
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Winnipeg
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
No injuries reported in 5 overnight fires: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Ottawa
19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
Meet the 2024 Ottawa Senators draft picks
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch, warnings now issued in some communities
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Barrie
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Kitchener
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
London
London-based organization hoping to 'reconnect' 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The London, Ont.-based group ‘Why We March’ (WWM) is using money from an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant to 'fill a void in the community.'
Four London Knights, Londoner selected in NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
Windsor
'Active investigation' in downtown Windsor: Police
Windsor police are conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave.
Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
WECHU seizes 99 illegal high-nicotine vape products from one store in recent youth access crackdown
A recent inspection by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) resulted in the seizure of 99 illegal high-nicotine vapour products from a store accused of attempting to sell them to a customer under 18.