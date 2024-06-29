Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS

A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.

The body was found around 8:30 a.m., police said, at the scene of a fire just north of 85 Avenue and west of the Mill Creek Ravine parking lot.

An autopsy was scheduled for July 3, and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the death or any suspicious activity in the area are asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.